CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

