Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 2.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $29,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.67. 569,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

