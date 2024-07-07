CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $634,334.56

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and $634,334.56 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,867.88 or 0.99869355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00067350 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03452936 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $738,790.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

