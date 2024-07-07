Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $35.50. 706,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.