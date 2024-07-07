Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,151 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,278,000 after acquiring an additional 462,273 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

