Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.89. 1,907,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

