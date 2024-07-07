Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. 152,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

