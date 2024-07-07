Choreo LLC Has $15.66 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 715,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

