Choreo LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam raised its stake in Netflix by 185.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 5,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $690.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $640.84 and its 200 day moving average is $592.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.