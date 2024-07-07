Choreo LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $100.37. 6,153,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

