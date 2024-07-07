Choreo LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Choreo LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.72. 1,539,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

