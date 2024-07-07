Choreo LLC Has $679,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.81. 219,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

