Choreo LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 87,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,848. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

