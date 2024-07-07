Choreo LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

