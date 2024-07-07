Choreo LLC Purchases 18 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

NYSE URI traded down $20.00 on Friday, hitting $633.95. 530,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $658.39 and a 200-day moving average of $648.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

