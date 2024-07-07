Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $69.50. 2,038,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

