Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

