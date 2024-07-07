Choreo LLC Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

HST traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.48. 7,368,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

