Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 2,308,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

