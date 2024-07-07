Choreo LLC Sells 203 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. 853,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,380. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.