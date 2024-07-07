Choreo LLC Sells 29,604 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,865 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

