Choreo LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,808. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.