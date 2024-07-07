Choreo LLC Takes Position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.95% of OFS Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 153,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.26%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $123,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $213,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

