Citigroup Boosts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $28.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.