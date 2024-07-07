CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.43) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £948.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8,475.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($382.62). In other news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($382.62). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 114 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($379.23). Company insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

