CNB Bank Acquires 5,622 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 3,286,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

