CNB Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $321,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTHR stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average is $226.60. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $243.72.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

