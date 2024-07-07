CNB Bank Buys 205 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after buying an additional 326,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.32. 938,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,688. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -297.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,561 shares of company stock worth $49,794,081 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.