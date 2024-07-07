CNB Bank Buys 72 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,847,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

