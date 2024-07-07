CNB Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CNB Bank grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $432,737,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after buying an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.70. 1,098,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,406. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average of $313.05.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

