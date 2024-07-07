CNB Bank Has $1.36 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CNB Bank increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 301.8% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. 4,370,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,486. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

