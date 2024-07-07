CNB Bank Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $993,351,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

