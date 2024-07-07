CNB Bank Purchases 320 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CNB Bank grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.56. 2,535,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,432. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.50, a P/E/G ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,242 shares of company stock worth $99,862,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

