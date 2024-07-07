CNB Bank Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

