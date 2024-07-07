CNB Bank Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LECO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.72. The company had a trading volume of 222,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,798. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

