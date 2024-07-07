CNB Bank Sells 139 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.49. 2,220,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.92. The company has a market cap of $417.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.