Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.11.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,400 shares of company stock worth $2,392,633. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

