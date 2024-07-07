Conflux (CFX) Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $524.35 million and $29.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,921.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.29 or 0.00559500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00110953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00265525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00039064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062082 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,018,705,611 coins and its circulating supply is 4,231,191,573 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,018,398,026.97 with 4,230,898,012.66 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13150378 USD and is up 8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $34,253,331.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

