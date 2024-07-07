Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 429 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. 11,735,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,543,850. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

