Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $8.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

