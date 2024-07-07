Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 631,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,766,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,080,000 after buying an additional 513,298 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,084.6% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,502 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 51,822 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

