Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after acquiring an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

XYL stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.26. 1,106,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,121. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

