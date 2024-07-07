Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,115,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $127,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.2% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.27. 17,552,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

