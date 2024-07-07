Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AON by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AON by 401.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,097,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $295.86. 535,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,427. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.78. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

