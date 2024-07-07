Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $3,623,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 371,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,158,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 229,054 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CPRT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $54.22. 4,272,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,782. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

