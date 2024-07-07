Cosmos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117.54 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $5.85 or 0.00010323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $117.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00045766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

