Critical Analysis: GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.52 $8.41 million $0.18 47.17 Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.75 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GEN Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.94%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Mitchells & Butlers on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

