Critical Comparison: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 13.71% 4.57% 0.50% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.95% 23.18% 1.68%

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.33 $70.01 million $485.58 9.89 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $761.76 million 2.25 $225.49 million $4.45 7.67

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, wealth management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit and credit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, residential and commercial mortgages, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.