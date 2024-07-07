Critical Review: Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) & Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Technologies and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Agora has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Agora.

Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies -10.44% N/A -33.50% Agora -57.83% -13.09% -11.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and Agora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies $697.58 million 0.00 -$56.94 million ($2.49) N/A Agora $141.54 million 1.51 -$87.22 million ($0.81) -2.86

Rubicon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubicon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rubicon Technologies beats Agora on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc. operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications. It also provides video and voice calling, interactive live and broadcast streaming, chat, signaling, and interactive whiteboard products; and extensions, such as analytics, recording, AI noise suppression, 3D spatial audio, real-time transcription, and extensions marketplace. In addition, the company offers Application Platforms, including Flexible Classroom, a low-code application Platform as a Service, which combines video, voice, chat, signaling, whiteboard and recording functionalities into an integrated cloud-based solution for education providers; and App Builder, a no-code application platform, designed for developers with little or no coding experience to build their own applications with video conference and live streaming functionalities. It operates through Agora and Shengwang brands. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.