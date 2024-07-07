Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 817,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,890 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.8% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,108. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

